MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is speaking out for the first time about the fire that consumed part of his Southwest Ranches home.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Hill said he’s thankful his loved ones were not hurt in the Jan. 3 house blaze.

“My wife’s good, my mom’s good, and my nephews are good, so that’s all that matters, man,” said Hill.

Hill is keeping things in perspective as he prepares to play in the playoffs this upcoming weekend.

Despite what he’s gone through, Hill said, he is ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

“That’s what players do, like, we find a way to bounce back,” he said. “That’s what life is: ups and downs. You have things that happen, and you got to find a way to adjust to adversity.”

The comments from the football star come a week after a fire broke out in his home when, investigators said, a child was playing with a lighter.

Aerial video of the fire showed smoke pouring from the roof of the 13,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom mansion.

Keeta Vaccaro Hill, the player’s wife, called 911 moments after the fire broke out.

“I don’t know what to do. I need help,” said Vaccaro Hill.

“OK, I need for you to exit the building, exit the building,” a dispatcher said.

Everyone inside the house was able to get out safely, as Hill left practice to be with his family.

The star player said he sees clearly that while a home can be rebuilt, lives cannot.

“My main thing was health, making sure that my kids were all right,” said Hill. “Yeah, man, this gives me and my wife a chance to be closer.”

Hill and his family are staying elsewhere until repairs can be made.

