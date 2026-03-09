The Miami Dolphins said they will release quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

A social media post from the NFL team on Monday morning reads, “We have informed QB Tua Tagovailoa that he will be released after the start of the new league year.”

The post includes a statement from Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan that reads in part, “I have great respect for the person and player he is.”

The Dolphins selected Tagovailoa, 28, with the No. 5 pick of the 2020 draft. Four years later, they signed him onto a lucrative contract extension.

The release of Tagovailoa comes with a $99.2 million dead cap hit.

