MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is set to return to practice Thursday and is on track to play in Miami’s Week 1 opener against the Indianapolis Colts, coach Mike McDaniel said.

Hill will practice in a limited capacity after being sidelined the past several weeks with an oblique injury.

McDaniel said the team had been cautious with Hill to make sure he doesn’t aggravate the injury ahead of the season and added that the All-Pro receiver “looks great.”

“He’ll do some stuff today,” McDaniel said ahead of Thursday’s practice. “We’ve been making sure he was going to have no setbacks for next week, but yeah, we look good.”

He had 81 receptions and 959 yards with six receiving touchdowns as he played through a wrist injury in 2024.

The Dolphins will be without second-year running back Jaylen Wright to start the season. McDaniel said Wright had a “small procedure” that is not expected to be season-ending but will require some time to recover from.

Wright’s injury left rookie Ollie Gordon III as Miami’s only healthy running back, with starter De’Von Achane nursing a calf injury — he’s expected to be ready by Week 1 — so the Dolphins signed veterans Jeff Wilson Jr. and JaMycal Hasty.

