MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins gave fans a preview of new merchandise and meals fans can find at this weekend’s home opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

Die-hard Fins fans will be able to find the team’s new “Rivalries” uniform, a slick, new look jet black jersey with orange and teal linings.

After picking up the new jersey at the team store, fans can visit “The Nine,” the newly named VIP area, to try some specialty cocktails.

“The Nine” will be available for specific ticketholders.

The stadium’s typical menu also got a makeover for the new season.

“We have a fried chicken bao, so it’s fried chicken that’s not frozen, we make it in-house, a little buttermilk, house flour, some house seasoning, some lucky mayo, which is like mayonnaise with a little sriracha and some other house spices and some pickles,” said a cook at the stadium.

“‘La Mila Nation’ is comfort food, it’s family, we got a lot of compliments but the best compliment was from my grandma,” said a cook at the stadium.

Fans looking to try some nice snacks as they watch the Dolphins will have several options to explore and enjoy.

“It’s something that I look forward to serve the guests, something that they can be able to come and enjoy the game and enjoy the food as well,” said Laz Luya, a cook at the stadium.

