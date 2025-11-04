MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The season of giving started early for Dolphins players as they hung out with families at Hard Rock Stadium, Tuesday afternoon.

To kick off the holiday season, Miami Dolphins players and staff teamed up with Goya to host a Thanksgiving dinner for 225 families.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was among the players serving turkey and other traditional holiday sides from Adam’s Catering, a small business partner within the Miami Dolphins Community Restaurant Program.

Fans got to hang out with players and get autographs as they enjoyed their meals.

Families were also given a bag of Goya products and a $100 gift card for Publix.

