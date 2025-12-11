MIAMI (WSVN) - Several Miami Dolphins players spent part of their morning at Alex’s Place, bringing holiday cheer to children.

Patrick Paul, Malik Washington, and Dan Brunskill helped pass out gifts and toys to patients at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The event was held in partnership with AutoNation.

The players engaged with families and young patients to uplift holiday spirits.

“Just seeing the kids smile when they’re getting their gifts was all you needed. Honestly, it’s a great day out here, and just to be able to be a part of it and interact with the kids and see them smile is enough,” said Dolphins’ Tackle Patrick Paul.

“For me, it’s just providing some light in a lot of people’s lives that, you know, maybe they are going through different things, and I don’t know what they’re going through, but they get to see us. We get to bring a smile to them,” said Dolphins’ wide receiver Malik Washington.

7News’ Sports Anchor Josh Moser was also in attendance at the event.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.