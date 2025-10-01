MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed receiver Tyreek Hill on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday and brought back veteran receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Hill posted on his X account Wednesday morning that he had successful surgery to repair multiple damaged ligaments in his left knee, including a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The five-time All-Pro suffered the injury after making a catch in the third quarter of Miami’s win over the New York Jets on Monday night.

Hill was to remain in the hospital overnight Wednesday out of “precaution,” coach Mike McDaniel said.

Hill caught 21 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown in his four games this season.

McDaniel said Tuesday the Dolphins were comfortable with the receivers on their roster, including speedy receiver Jaylen Waddle and second-year receiver Malik Washington, but would possibly sign a receiver for depth.

Wilson played for the Dolphins in 2022-23 but made just three starts. He caught 34 passes with 432 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson, who began his career in Dallas, started four games for the New Orleans Saints last season.

McDaniel said Wilson will not practice this week because of a “minor” procedure he had a few weeks ago, which McDaniel noted the team was aware of before signing him.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.