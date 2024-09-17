MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins have placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve days after he suffered a concussion following the team’s 31-10 loss to Buffalo.

The news was confirmed to 7Sports by Athletes First, the agency that represents Tagovailoa.

The earliest Tagovailoa can return would be Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals, missing at least four games.

On Monday, the Dolphins signed backup quarterback Tyler Huntley off the Ravens’ practice squad. Coach Mike McDaniel said he is being added for depth behind current No. 2 quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Tagovailoa was hurt on a play where he collided with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. He ran for a first down and then initiated the contact by lowering his shoulder into Hamlin instead of sliding.

Players from both teams immediately motioned that Tagovailoa was hurt, and as he lay on the turf the quarterback exhibited some signs typically associated with a traumatic brain injury. He remained down on the field for a couple of minutes, got to his feet and walked to the sideline after the third-quarter play.

Tagovailoa in July signed a four-year extension worth $212.4 million, the most money the Dolphins have ever invested in a player.

