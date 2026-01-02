MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve Friday with a groin injury and signed running back Donovan Edwards to the active roster off Washington’s practice squad.

Waller will miss the Dolphins’ regular-season finale at New England on Sunday, ending his lone season in Miami with 24 catches for 283 yards and six touchdowns — tied for seventh most among tight ends — in nine games.

The Dolphins are also dealing with injuries to several other key players entering Sunday’s game.

Veteran linebacker Jordyn Brooks, the NFL’s leading tackler, is dealing with a hamstring injury but will likely try to play. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will be sidelined for the third straight game with a calf injury. Running back De’Von Achane, Miami’s best offensive playmaker this season with an NFL-leading 5.7 yards per rush, has not practiced this week because of a shoulder injury.

If Achane can’t play, the Dolphins will turn to Jaylen Wright and rookie Ollie Gordon.

“You utilize all of your players, including your entire running back room and give them opportunities that they probably otherwise wouldn’t have,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.

Edwards entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the New York Jets in 2025. He played collegiately at Michigan, rushing for 2,251 yards on 422 carries with 19 touchdowns in 14 career starts.

Miami also released cornerback Clarence Lewis from the practice squad.

