EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are running it back next season with Mike McDaniel as coach and Chris Grier as general manager.

Shortly after the Dolphins’ season ended with a 32-20 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, owner Stephen Ross issued a statement posted on X by the team saying both McDaniel and Grier would return.

“As we now look towards 2025, our football operations will continue to be led by Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel with my full support,” Ross said. “Their positive working relationship is an asset to the Dolphins, and I believe in the value of stability.

“However, continuity in leadership is not to be confused with an acceptance that status quo is good enough.”

The Dolphins were expected to contend for the AFC East title, but got off to a 2-6 start before making a late-season playoff push. Miami’s postseason hopes were dashed when Denver routed Kansas City while the Dolphins were still playing, clinching the AFC’s final playoff berth for the Broncos.

Miami finished 8-9 and there were some rumblings that McDaniel and Grier’s jobs could be on shaky ground.

“We will take a hard look at where we have fallen short,” Ross said, “and make the necessary changes to deliver our ultimate goal of building and sustaining a winning team that competes for championships.”

In his statement, Ross also said he is “ultimately accountable for our successes and failures.”

The Dolphins were trying to make the playoffs for the third straight season, which would have marked the first time the franchise accomplished that feat since doing so from 1999 to 2001.

McDaniel is 28-23 in the regular season and 0-2 in the playoffs in three years with Miami.

“My full expectation is to be back,” McDaniel said after the game, shortly before Ross released his statement. “I prefer to keep our conversations to our conversations. This is not really the platform for it, but that’s my full expectation. Really, you focus on you have to make stuff meaningful.

“If you’re going to be 8-9 and fall short of your goals, you have to find reasons why and make sure those are not the same mistakes moving forward.”

