MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins aren’t making head coaching or starting quarterback changes.

For now.

That could change if something about the on-field product does not improve, as the Dolphins fell to 1-6 after Sunday’s lopsided and disjointed loss to the Cleveland Browns — a game that was highlighted by another poor performance from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa turned the ball over three times for the second straight game and was benched for rookie Quinn Ewers in the fourth quarter.

After Ewers impressed during practice to win the backup job over Zach Wilson, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the two will compete this week for the No. 2 job. But the coach emphasized there’s no question about who is Miami’s starter.

“He is going to take the snaps this week, and he’s going to be our starter this week,” McDaniel said of Tagovailoa, who is tied with Las Vegas quarterback Geno Smith with an NFL-leading 10 interceptions.

“And my expectation is that we don’t throw 10 picks,” McDaniel added.

In his sixth year, Tagovailoa seems to have regressed from his 2023 form, when he led the league in passing yards and had a career-high 29 touchdown passes.

He has three turnovers in three games this season, and his passer rating on Sunday (24.1%) was the worst in a game in his career.

“Definitely not happy, not proud of where I’m at with my play, with how I’ve gone about things this year,” Tagovailoa said. “I know I have to be a lot better, and I’ve been better for the Miami Dolphins years past. But this isn’t years past, this is this year.

“Just trying to maneuver everything and trying to build a collection of guys to kind of bring along with me, and I have to be able to multitask if that makes sense. To be able to do that, while continuing to get whatever it was last year and the years prior for myself to get going again. And get in that flow.”

Questions about McDaniel’s job security resurfaced after the loss, but NFL Network reported Monday that Miami owner Stephen Ross doesn’t plan on making any changes right now.

McDaniel, who has repeatedly declined to engage in commentary on his job, spoke with Ross after Sunday’s game as he does every week.

“From an integrity standpoint, I refuse to go into that world of speculation when currently I’m holding the job. I think that’s kind of irresponsible,” McDaniel said. “ … As far as talking to Mr. Ross, I talked to him right after the game. We talked about the game. There was a lot to talk about within that particular game, that outing. Definitely didn’t see it (pan) out that way.”

What’s working

The lone bright spot on the offense was again running back De’Von Achane. With the Dolphins getting virtually nothing out of the passing game, Achane averaged 6.3 yards on 13 carries for 82 yards. He also had three catches for 16 yards.

What needs help

Tagovailoa indicated the Dolphins’ operation on offense did not run smoothly. In addition to players getting confused by some of the motions, teammates were lining up incorrectly out of the huddle, which slowed down the presnap process. This has been a recurring issue under McDaniel, who said the Dolphins could consider changing their style of play.

“Everything is on the table,” he said, “when you go to a game you fully know you have the capability to win and get handed a very, very humbling loss.”

Stock up

Ewers. The rookie won the backup job over Wilson after what McDaniel said was a strong week of practice. Ewers entered the game Sunday after Tagovailoa threw his third interception and completed 5 of 8 passes for 53 yards.

Stock down

Jonah Savaiinaea. The rookie guard had a solid block that allowed Achane to get open on a 46-yard run in the first, but it otherwise has been a dreadful start to Savaiinaea’s NFL career. He is one of the lowest-graded guards in the NFL and has struggled with his technique and footwork through the first seven games of the season. Savaiinaea was beaten by Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham on a play late in the game on Sunday, which led to a big hit on Ewers.

Injuries

TE Darren Waller is dealing with a pectoral injury that could sideline him in Week 8.

Key numbers

29-29 — McDaniel’s regular-season record as Miami’s coach.

Next steps

It doesn’t get much easier for the Dolphins going forward, starting with a trip to Atlanta on Sunday.

