MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins celebrated dozens of mothers who have served our country by serving them much-needed supplies.

The football team partnered with the Miami VA Healthcare System and United Way’s Mission United for a drive-through baby shower on Saturday morning.

The event aimed to recognize and honor more than 70 local veteran moms at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Kalautie Jangdhari, the executive director for Miami VA Healthcare System, said it’s remarkable to be able to help these women out.

“Our teams, our support teams, the things that people work towards, to make sure that we are able to honor our female veterans, this is just the most amazing event,” she said.

The Warrior Moms Baby Shower provided care packages for the moms, including baby essentials such as diapers, large items including strollers, and meals from a community restaurant partner, Reggae Beets, all to help veterans during a critical time in their lives.

“For our veterans to go through what they have gone through, and for their mission, and then be able to come home and re-energize, and to start their families, to work with their entire families, this is that day and this is that event that makes it so worthwhile,” said Jangdhari.

Flauriane Dorismond, one of the mothers invited to attend, showed up with her newborn. She said the baby supplies will help tremendously.

“This is our first baby and, as you know, babies go through a bunch of diapers and wipes and a whole bunch of things, so this is really gonna help us to provide for him,” she said.

At the end, the moms were surprised with some big help: rent and mortgage assistance provided by the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

One of the mothers, Joheli Cruz, said this was overwhelming and amazing, calling it a loving experience she’ll get to share with her children.

“It’s just good to know that, regardless of our situation, we have people out here, so I’m very thankful for that,” she said.

This is the sixth year that the Dolphins have partnered to hold this baby shower. It’s part of the team’s year-round salute to service efforts, supporting local veterans and their families in South Florida.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.