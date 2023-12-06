MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The season of gift giving is upon us, and several Miami Garden schools received a huge gift from the Miami Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins, in collaboration with City of Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon, donated 300 gently used TVs to six Miami Gardens schools, all in an effort to enrich learning experiences for students.

“This shows that we are one,” said Leon. “We are in the same neighborhood and it shows the kids that once you make it, continue to give back”

Christina McDermott, a student at Carol City Senior High School, expressed her gratitude about the generous donations.

“Greatness recognizes greatness, and it’s a great day when the Chiefs and the Dolphins come together,” she said.

The flat-screens were delivered to the sound of music and plenty of Dolphins spirit.

“In the season that we’re in right now, the gift-giving season, we are very appreciative, said Kimaury Mcgregor, a student at Carol City Senior High School.

One of the schools, Carol City Middle School, already has use for the newly-gifted TVs.

“This particular school is going to create a gaming studio. You can get scholarships for gaming now, so as we continue to train TVs and move into the world of technology, it is important that our kids within our city have the proper tools that they need,” said Leon.

The donations are also an opportunity for the Miami Dolphins to continue their sustainability initiative.

“In order to do that, when we have some lightly used televisions, instead of throwing them away, we work with the councilman to identify the schools and come here and donate them,” said Rashauna Hamilton, senior director of community relations for the Miami Dolphins.

Now, students have the opportunity to better their education, one TV at a time.

