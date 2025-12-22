LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami Dolphins player is working to make sure South Florida’s seniors don’t go hungry.

Through his Hand-Off Foundation, Dolphins legend John Offerdahl is trying to make a big difference in the community by providing nutritious meals to homebound seniors.

And, at his Off the Grill restaurant in Lighthouse Point, Offerdahl oversees each and every prepackaged meal that is delivered to the seniors.

“The whole, amazing thing about our senior meals is that they’re made fresh. No other provider in the state of Florida makes fresh, home delivered meals; they all make frozen,” said Offerdahl. “This is the chicken we use in our restaurant, and this is high-quality food. I think our seniors, basically, if they don’t get nutrition, their ability to live independent and in our community versus in an institution is minimized, so nutrition is huge, but another component to what we do is relationships.”

Relationships like the one Offerdahl with 93-year-old Barbara Mundy, a former teacher who spent decades in the Broward County school system.

“Let me tell you what we’re gonna give you from a home-delivered meals perspective: We’re going to give you five fresh dinner meals, dinner entrées, and an array of bagels, egg sandwiches and all that stuff,” Offerdahl told Mundy.

Offerdahl and his wife, Lynn, began the nonprofit Hand-Off Meals for Seniors in 2023. With an army of volunteers, they continue to prepare and deliver the free meals to the elderly.

“We do 450 to 500 clients. Each client gets 10 meals, so that’s for 4,000 to 5,000 meals a week,” said Offerdahl.

For Mundy, the visit from Offerdahl and his wife has created a special bond that goes beyond just delivering her much-needed meals.

“What goes with it, filters down from Lynn and John, which is a feeling of, oh, what’s the word? Not only compassion, but a feeling of generosity, and it brings the world into me as a person that lives alone. This is a different angle on the joy that I have at 93,” said Mundy.

“We all have grandparents, parents, peers who are in their 60s, 70s and 80s, and to feel like you’re helping a vulnerable population, and not only with sustenance, but also with relationship, you know, it brings you back, brings you back to your family,” said Offerdahl.

Mundy also happens to be a huge longtime Dolphins fan.

“This is the star of the Dolphins team, back when I had a brain in the ’80s, and he played football beautifully, and he hit the line hard,” said Mundy.

Volunteers are needed to help prepare and deliver those meals. If you’re interested in lending a hand, click here.

