MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Bradley Chubb’s most recent memory from a football field involves screaming in agonizing pain and grabbing his leg.

It was last New Year’s Eve, in the fourth quarter of a 56-19 loss at Baltimore. Chubb took a few steps to try and tackle running back Melvin Gordon III, cut back and fell to the ground. Then, the linebacker was carted off the field.

“I just remember screaming my lungs out on the field because of the pain I was in,” Chubb said Thursday, speaking to reporters for the first time since the injury.

Chubb said he tore the anterior cruciate ligament, meniscus and patellar tendon in his right knee, injuries that required a nearly five-hour surgery.

“It’s been an up-and-down journey for sure,” Chubb said. “Starting from getting the surgery … and you know, coming back home and having my mom and dad there with me, my girlfriend there with me helping me out throughout the whole process. And seeing from when I was there to where I am now, it’s been nothing short of a blessing.”

Chubb began this season on the physically unable to perform list, and the Dolphins designated him to return to practice last week.

Coach Mike McDaniel decided against activating Chubb for Miami’s game against the New York Jets last Sunday, saying he didn’t want to rush the star pass rusher back after an 11-month absence.

McDaniel said Wednesday that he expected Chubb to see an uptick in practice reps, along with linebacker Cameron Goode, who also has not played this season because of a knee injury. Their availability this Sunday will depend on how this week of practice goes.

“For me, I’m just waiting to see the signs of guys that are unable to tolerate not playing in the games anymore and that they’re ready,” McDaniel said, “so some good week of opportunity and observation really to get those guys jumping back in, but we won’t get ahead of ourselves.

“We’ll let it play out because again, especially guys coming off extended missed time, half of it is what they’re able to do that day, then half of it is the feedback the next day. Because when their bodies are telling them something, we’re trying to listen to make sure that we don’t overcook the whole process.”

Chubb said returning to practice felt good, but he didn’t want to put a timetable on when he might be ready to play.

“I’m just taking it day by day. I’m not trying to look big picture right now,” Chubb said. “Just trying to see how I feel each and every day, how it responds to each and every different obstacle that’s thrown at me right now, and so far it has been good. So hopefully it trends in the right direction.”

Chubb, acquired in a trade with Denver in November 2022, entered that Week 17 matchup leading the Dolphins with 11 sacks and a league-high six forced fumbles, along with two fumble recoveries and 78 tackles.

It was the best statistical season of his career.

“At the top of the world,” Chubb said. “It feels like God finds ways to humble you, you know what I mean?”

It was the third ACL tear for Chubb. The fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft suffered a torn left ACL with the Broncos in 2019. He ruptured the same ACL in high school.

Adding Chubb would be a boost for the Dolphins’ defense, which has struggled the past few games, even in last week’s win over the Jets.

Injuries have been a factor. Miami has played most of the season without linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 4 after tearing his Achilles tendon late last season.

As hard as it has been for Chubb to watch the ups and downs of the Dolphins’ season — they started 2-6 after losing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for four games because of a concussion — he said he’s grateful for the journey and excited about his next time on the field.

“Being on that field the last time screaming and holding my leg and doing all this,” Chubb said, “it would be cool to get back on there and have a new memory of my last football snap.”

