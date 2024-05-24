(WSVN) - A Miami Dolphins’ player found a scaly surprise in his bathroom.

Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips shared the video of the iguana inside his toilet on his Instagram story.

“That, man, is bathing in my toilet, and he’s not a pet,” said Phillips.

The Dolphins’ defender was surprised by his uninvited guest.

He called an exterminator who removed the reptile.

