MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins are not just playing football at Hard Rock Stadium.

The football team on Tuesday hosted students and law enforcement at the Miami Gardens venue in hopes of building bridges.

Dozens of students with the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project sat down with hundreds of law enforcement officers.

Participants took part in panel discussions and role-play scenarios — all directed by police chiefs and officers from just about every agency across South Florida.

“A lot of young men are like, ‘Hey, police are bad, the police are just always out to get them,’ but you know, police are just more people,” said Terry Moore with 5000 Role Models. “Having this conversation and having this youth conference is going to change their perspective, and a lot of them see that cops are good people and that they’re here to serve for us, and they’re here to help us become better citizens.”

Students from 21 high schools across Miami-Dade and Broward counties participated in the event.

