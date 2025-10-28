MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins finally put together a complete game while dominating the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Mike McDaniel believes that performance is only repeatable, though, if his team moves on from it as quickly as possible.

“I think the main factor is you don’t live in yesterday, good or bad,” McDaniel said Monday. “The formula was that we were prepared for the opponent that we were playing that week, and prepared to do our assignments collectively and focused on the ways not to beat ourselves.”

McDaniel credited the Dolphins’ improved efficiency in both running the ball and stopping the run — which had been lacking in recent weeks — as key factors in the win. But as much praise as he had for the way the Dolphins (2-6) responded to an embarrassing rout against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, McDaniel was equally ready to turn his attention to Thursday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

“This week, if we focus all our time, energy and everything that we’re doing attacking the Baltimore Ravens and nobody else,” McDaniel said, “it gives you an opportunity to be able to have a game like that every week. We’ve learned a lot as a team through a lot of hard lessons.

“There were positive lessons that we learned in how we prepared as well. It’ll be very important that we take it for what it was, and that was a complete and total isolated focus by a team on an opponent. And that’s your only chance to replicate that moving forward.”

Last week, both McDaniel defended embattled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who entered Sunday with consecutive three-interception outings. Tagovailoa said the two had “tough conversations” over the past week in search for solutions, especially after Tagovailoa was benched in the fourth quarter against Cleveland.

He responded with his best performance of the season, throwing for 205 yards and four touchdowns despite waking up Sunday morning with one of his eyes swollen shut.

“Probably one of the worst experiences I’ve had in terms of waking up, and that happens on a game day,” Tagovailoa said. “My eye was swollen shut, and thanks to the medical staff, they ended up helping with antibiotics. I’m just glad I was able to go out there and play.”

Tagovailoa indicated Sunday’s performance could potentially mark a turning point in the season if the Dolphins respond the right way.

“It kind of gives us the flow back a little bit,” he said. “But it’s also what we’re looking to do with this. We get to enjoy the win, but after tomorrow, we’ve got to get back to work. It’s a short week. Do we want to feel like we did the other week or do we want to continue to build off of a game like today?”

What’s working

The Dolphins used all three of their running backs for 141 yards rushing. Two of Tagovailoa’s four touchdown passes also went to running backs. De’Von Achane led the group with 67 yards on 18 carries with a a 3-yard touchdown catch, while rookie Ollie Gordon added 46 yards on 10 carries and hauled in a 20-yard scoring reception.

What needs help

The Dolphins improved a lot of their issues that led to last week’s sloppy performance, but they can still clean up some of their operation on offense. Offensive lineman Larry Borom was flagged for an illegal formation on Miami’s second drive, and left tackle Patrick Paul was penalized for a false start.

Stock up

LB Jordyn Brooks. The veteran leads the NFL in total tackles (85) and had his best individual performance of the season against the Falcons, finishing with three tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit. Brooks, a captain this season, has been praised by teammates for his leadership, especially during the Dolphins’ losing streak.

Stock down

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The veteran receiver has yet to carve out a prominent role in the Dolphins’ passing game, even as the receiving unit has been hit with injuries. Westbrook-Ikhine caught one of three targets for 18 yards on Sunday and had a drop in the red zone in the first quarter.

Injuries

Tagovailoa’s eye ailment does not appear to be a long-term issue, McDaniel said Monday. … Second-year CB Storm Duck suffered a season-ending knee injury during the game. … S Ashtyn Davis left with what McDaniel indicated was a minor quadriceps injury, but his status Thursday is in question because of the short week.

Key number

45 — The numbers of yards rushing the Dolphins’ NFL-worst rushing defense allowed Sunday. Miami had not held an opponent under 100 yards rushing in the first seven weeks.

Next steps

The Dolphins host Baltimore on Thursday night, but it’s unclear if the Ravens will start Lamar Jackson, who has been sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.