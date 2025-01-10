MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have fired special teams coordinator Danny Crossman and wide receivers coach/pass game specialist Wes Welker, the team announced Friday.

This past season was Crossman’s 32nd year coaching special teams, including 22 seasons in the NFL. He took over Miami’s special teams unit in 2019 after stints in Carolina (2005-09), Detroit (2010-12) and Buffalo (2013-18).

Miami’s special teams was ranked near the bottom of the league the past three seasons and was heavily penalized in 2024.

“I am grateful for Danny’s contributions and dedication to the Dolphins over the course of many seasons, as well as the numerous ways he helped me as a head coach,” coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement.

Welker, a 12-year NFL wide receiver, was hired in 2022 and helped the Dolphins to one of the best passing offenses in the league his first two seasons.

Miami’s passing attack took a step back in 2024, ranked No. 15 after leading the NFL the previous year.

That was mostly shown through the unproductive year that star receiver Tyreek Hill had. Hill’s 959 yards in 2024 were his fewest since an injury-riddled season with Kansas City in 2019, when he had just 860 yards.

“I also want to thank Wes for his investment here,” McDaniel said. “This was not a decision I came to lightly, but as I have evaluated the season and areas where we must improve, I believe that change is needed and am motivated to do what is best for the team as we move forward.”

