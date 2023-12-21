PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Is there such a thing as too much team spirit? For one Miami Dolphins fan, it is dolphinately not.

Born and raised in Miami, DeAndre Anderson is a huge Dolphins fan. This year, he has combined both his team spirit with the holiday spirit by putting up his very own Dolphins-themed Christmas tree.

“I’m a Dolphins fan to the core. Everything about me. I haven’t missed a Dolphins game in about 12 years,” said Anderson.

This superfan said there is no such thing as too much pride.

“Dol-fans, raise your glass. If they’re not a Dol-fan, I suggest you raise your standards,” he said.

Anderson is so passionate about his Miami Dolphins that he turned his Christmas tree into the Hard Rock Stadium of Pembroke Pines.

“You’ve got to support your team,” he said.

The 12-foot tree is decked out with hundreds of ornaments and even Dolphins stuffed animals going all the way to the top.

“I got a bunch of Dolphins ornaments,” said Anderson. “Shout out to Walmart for having all the Dolphin balls.”

Anderson said the total bill was around $2,000.

“It took a lot of time, a lot of patience and a lot of creativity,” he said. “It took me about four or five days to get it together how I wanted it.”

Anderson called the shots on his Christmas tree. He painted and decorated the tree all by himself and would even reject suggestions for ornaments if they did not match the Miami Dolphins’ colors.

“My momma came, and it was a whole ‘nother color,” said Anderson.

His best friend was there to give support to Anderson on his themed tree, as both of them are Tua Tagovailoa fans.

This year, the only thing that Anderson wants for Christmas is for the Dolphins to beat the Dallas Cowboys and make it to the Super Bowl.

“Man, listen. If the Dolphins make it to the Super Bowl, we’re going to keep this tree up till next season,” he said.

When asked if his family would be OK with a Dolphins-themed Christmas tree in his house until mid-April of next year, Anderson responded, “Thank God I live alone.”

