Expectations

Few know what to expect from the Miami Dolphins this season, and for good reason: This is a team made up of newcomers at nearly every level. After firing longtime general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins initiated an organizational reset, hiring a first-time GM in Jon-Eric Sullivan and first-time coach in Jeff Hafley. The duo from Green Bay brought in former Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis to lead a team short on experienced playmakers following the departure of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hafley wants his team to be built around physicality and discipline, but has said it will take time for the new-look Dolphins’ identity to fully take shape. It remains to be seen how soon the vision and ambition of Hafley and Sullivan will translate to wins.

New Faces

Sullivan, Hafley, Willis, WR Caleb Douglas, QB Kyle McCord, LB Josh Uche, OT Caedan Wallace, OG Kadyn Proctor, WR Jalen Tolbert, WR Chris Bell, LB Jacob Rodriguez.

Key Losses

Grier, McDaniel, Tagovailoa, Hill, Waddle, QB Quinn Ewers, LB Tyrel Dodson, TE Darren Waller, LB Bradley Chubb, K Jason Sanders, FB Alec Ingold, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB Rasul Douglas, QB Zach Wilson.

Strengths

Running back De’Von Achane signed a big contract extension in the offseason after rushing for a career-high 1,350 yards last season, and the Dolphins are expected to lean on the shifty, speedy running back as the centerpiece of their offense. Achane’s explosiveness has been on display throughout training camp, and he could be poised for another strong season behind Miami’s offensive line, which will return veteran center Aaron Brewer — a finalist for the 2025 Protector of the Year award who also earned a big offseason payday — left tackle Patrick Paul and right tackle Austin Jackson. Jonah Savaiinaea has had a strong camp after moving from left guard — where he struggled in his rookie season — to his natural position on the right side. And Miami drafted 6-foot-6 guard Kadyn Proctor to bolster the left side of the line.

Weaknesses

The Dolphins are short on experienced playmakers at receiver and in their secondary. They don’t have a proven No. 1 receiver as they did in years past, but that’s not necessarily new territory for Sullivan and Hafley, who came from a Packers team that also lacked a true No. 1 receiver. The hope is that someone emerges as a reliable target for Willis as the season progresses. Two rookies in Douglas and Bell will likely have significant roles, along with contributions from third-year receiver Malik Washington and veteran Jalen Tolbert. The safety position has been one of the biggest areas of concerns for Miami, with few proven starters and injuries that became an issue during camp.

Camp development

Douglas emerged as a potential top target for Willis after impressing in training camp and making his preseason debut with an impressive one-handed grab against Washington. The third-round pick received praise from his teammates and coaches, though it remains to be seen how his production will look in the regular season. Another standout was edge rusher Chop Robinson, who entered camp with several pounds of added muscle — which appears to have worked as the third-year edge rusher has consistently won at the line of scrimmage to hound Miami’s quarterbacks during team drills. Hafley said in the spring he wants to see Robinson develop into a complete player in his third season — one that can be disruptive against the run and pass — and the former Penn State linebacker appears on his way there. After poor preseason play from their backups, the Dolphins cleaned house in their quarterback room. They released Mark Gronowski and Cam Miller, traded Ewers to Jacksonville and added former Packers quarterback McCord to back up Willis.

Fantasy player to watch

Hafley recently joked that Achane may have games where he touches the ball 40-plus times this season. Achane might not get that many touches, but it is expected that he’ll have a heavy workload. He had the ninth-most touches in the NFL last season.

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