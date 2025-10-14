PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins employees are giving back to the community as part of the Football UNITES Jason Jenkins Days of Service initiative.

Team employees helped sort and package at Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park on Tuesday morning.

The initiative honors the late Dolphins legend Jenkins’ legacy of service.

“Jason Jenkins was such an important part of our organization and South Florida. He was the guy that was always getting us into the community, making sure we did more and more and more, and to honor his legacy, the Dolphins decided that the entire month, his birthday month of October, that we’re gonna go out in the community, feed people, do different things and we’re just gonna help everybody the way Jason would have,” said former Dolphins player Nat Moore.

Jenkins took part in numerous causes to help the community after his playing career.

This year’s initiative ends on Oct. 30 which coincides with Jenkins’ birthday along with the Dolphins’ Thursday Night Football home game against the Ravens.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.