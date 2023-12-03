MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins spread some joy at a holiday event this weekend.

The team’s cheerleaders and even T.D. the mascot visited Alex’s Place, the pediatric oncology center at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, Saturday afternoon.

The team spent quality time out with families, as they handed out toys and other gifts.

Stephen Nimer, the director of the center, said it’s immeasurable how this event impacts families.

“We’re doing something very special for the children of patients with cancer, and that’s something we’re very proud of doing, very important, very impactful, you know, the attention of the family, when someone has cancer, is usually on the patient and not so much on their children.”

Through Dolphins Challenge Cancer, the team pledged a $75 million commitment to Sylvester in 2020, the largest known philanthropic pledge in sports.

