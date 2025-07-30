MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins starting cornerback Kader Kohou will miss the 2025 season after suffering a knee injury in practice on Saturday.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday morning that Kohou, a former undrafted player who quickly worked his way into a starting role, will go on injured reserve.

Kohou went down grabbing at his right knee after a one-on-one rep against receiver Tyreek Hill during practice. He remained down for a couple minutes while being looked at by trainers before walking gingerly but under his own power off the Dolphins’ practice field.

“I’ve seen him come into the league with nothing promised and earn his spot within this team,” McDaniel said. “And this year in particular, I saw him ascend to a different level trying to take the reigns of his career and get his game to an even higher level. For that, and the timing of it, I was crushed until I talked to Kader, and honestly Kader made me feel a little bit better about where he was at, simply by his mindset.”

Kohou signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has recorded 180 tackles, one sack and three interceptions in three years.

It’s a significant blow to Miami’s secondary that has undergone significant changes since the end of last season. All of the Dolphins’ starters in the secondary — including All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was traded, and safety Jevon Holland, who left in free agency — are gone.

Miami recently signed veteran cornerback Mike Hilton, who figures to be the likely starter in the slot this season. Former Raiders and Patriots cornerback Jack Jones also recently signed with Miami to compete for an outside cornerback spot. Other options on the boundary include veteran Kendall Sheffield, Cam Smith and Storm Duck.

McDaniel said he feels good about the Dolphins’ depth at cornerback right now, but did not rule out the possibility of signing another experienced player.

“If there was a situation in a week where I didn’t feel that we were good,” McDaniel added, “(general manager) Chris (Grier) and I would talk, and we would get something done there.”

Miami’s secondary will also be without Ashtyn Davis for a while after the safety suffered a noncontact injury in practice this week. McDaniel said the team is still evaluating the extent of the injury, but it isn’t expected to be season-ending.

