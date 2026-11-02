MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins aren’t a team that’s used to holding a lead — let alone winning games.

That was clear Sunday against the New England Patriots when the Dolphins blew a 10-point halftime advantage en route to a 24-19 loss.

Coach Jeff Hafley said he thought the Dolphins (1-6) played their best half of the year in the first two quarters, even after taking their first lead of the season when they beat the Jets last week.

Miami limited Drake Maye and the Patriots to 53 yards passing and just three points in the first half, while quarterback Malik Willis threw for 112 yards and a touchdown.

“Those are the opportunities where you’ve got to learn to put people away,” Hafley said. “When you let really good teams that have experience and have been through big games, when you let them hang around, that’s what happens. And it’s the first time we’ve been in that situation. So I need to do a really good job of using this as a teaching moment. As hard as it feels, and as much as it hurts, you’ve got to learn from wins and you’ve got to learn from losses, and we have to grow from that.”

The Dolphins unraveled in the second half, giving up 21 unanswered points to Maye and a shorthanded Patriots offense. Miami didn’t score again until Willis’ 35-yard touchdown to rookie Kevin Coleman Jr. with about two minutes left.

Hafley said the Dolphins missed too many opportunities in the second half. And captain Jordyn Brooks said he thought the team needed to have better focus the final two quarters.

“Experience. This loss will I think teach us that,” Brooks said. “We looked fired up at halftime in the locker room, man, everybody was excited. After playing a great first half, I think we were a little too fired up. An experienced team like the Patriots, who’s been there, done that, they just remained calm through the whole thing and just made crucial plays when they needed it, and it was enough for them to win.”

What’s working

There were times in the first half that the Dolphins played the same complementary football that led to last week’s win. After Miami’s defense forced a Patriots field goal — a 40-yarder that Andy Borregales missed — with two minutes left in the second quarter, Willis led an 11-play, 70-yard drive that Malik Washington capped with a touchdown. Linebacker Chop Robinson sacked Maye on the next drive to end the half with Miami leading 13-3.

What needs help

Coverage breakdowns in the secondary for a second straight week. A big focus on the Dolphins’ pass defense has been limited explosive plays. They’d done well enough in that area for much of the season but allowed touchdowns of 43 and 48 yards on Sunday.

Stock up

Robinson. The third-year edge rusher has been the best player on Miami’s defensive front over the past couple of games — responding after Hafley publicly challenged him to “do it again” following a breakout performance at Minnesota in Week 4. Robinson entered Sunday having generated pressure on 26 of 110 snaps this season, according to NFL NextGen Stats, which led all pass rushers. He sacked Maye twice.

Stock down

RB Ollie Gordon. He received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for jawing at a defender following a 5-yard run in the third quarter, turning a third-and-5 into third-and-20, which the Dolphins didn’t convert. Hafley removed Gordon for a play, and the second-year running back appeared visibly upset while Willis spoke to him on the sideline.

Gordon, who also received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the preseason, said after the game that that situation “can’t happen” and added that maintaining composure in those moments is “one of the things I need to work on the most.”

Injuries

LG Kadyn Proctor remains in the concussion protocol after missing Sunday’s game.

Key number

3.2 — Miami’s yards per carry on Sunday, leading to just 74 yards rushing.

Next steps

Miami hosts Detroit next Sunday.

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