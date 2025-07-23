MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos was airlifted to a hospital after being injured during the final minutes of the team’s first training camp practice at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded on Wednesday morning at approximately 10:21 a.m.

Dolphins OL R, Bayron Matos was injured in the final minutes of the Dolphins first training, camp practice. He was airlifted via helicopter to a medical center for further evaluation. He is currently in stable condition. The Dolphins did not release the extent or nature of the… pic.twitter.com/6PS5Y2oulC — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) July 23, 2025

Matos was transported by helicopter to a medical center for further evaluation and is currently listed in stable condition, 7Sports has learned.

The Dolphins did not disclose the extent or nature of Matos’ injury.

