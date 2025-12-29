MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mike McDaniel stood in the locker room after the Miami Dolphins’ 20-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and began calling out the names of the game’s most impactful players.

“I’m going to start with a couple of players deserving of game balls,” McDaniel said. “Rookies no more.”

McDaniel then rattled off several members of the Dolphins’ rookie class who played key roles in the victory.

With Miami already eliminated from playoff contention, the final games of the season have provided extended opportunities for young players. On Sunday, the Dolphins got meaningful contributions from their rookies — an encouraging sign as the franchise looks toward the future.

“I think we’ve been heavily reliant upon the rookie class,” McDaniel said. “It was very calculated, the types of people that we brought in for the reasons of needing to be able to be professional football players at the NFL level. It is not always an easy task for someone coming straight out of (college). You go out of your college play, you go into training for the draft and then you go from training for the draft right into NFL football.

“I think our group today exhibited one of the reasons why we felt good about the entire class right after the draft.”

Quinn Ewers, a rookie seventh-round pick, threw two touchdowns with no interceptions in his second career start and again appeared to show calmness and sound decision-making.

Ewers’ first touchdown was a 63-yard toss to fellow rookie Theo Wease Jr., an undrafted free agent who signed with Miami earlier this year.

“I think we’ve done pretty well,” Ewers said of Miami’s rookie class. “The way that we all came in together and built a relationship, being in the hotel together, hanging out outside of football — that chemistry only helps us. It’s been fun to watch the growth of these rookies on the team, including myself.”

Ewers also has showed unusual poise and leadership for a young player, his teammates noted. The 22-year-old challenged the team last week to remain motivated during the final games of the season despite not being in the postseason hunt.

“You’re inherently a leader when you’re a quarterback, so to me, he’s passionate about football,” McDaniel said. “Don’t let the Texas twang in his speech fool you. This dude is very, very, very smart, very on it, and he’s very comfortable when he’s playing the position. You can see that.”

All eight of Miami’s 2025 draft picks played on Sunday, in addition to three undrafted rookies. Ewers, defensive tackles Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips and offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea started.

Rookie cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., a fifth-round pick, recorded his first career interception in the second quarter, picking off Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield on an underthrown downfield pass and returning it 24 yards. Marshall also recorded five tackles, a tackle for loss, two pass breakups and three special teams tackles.

Zeek Biggers, another seventh-round pick, blocked kicker Chase McLaughlin’s 55-yard field goal attempt late in the second quarter, marking the first time a Miami rookie blocked a field goal since Vincent Taylor at Baltimore on Oct. 26, 2017.

“I think it was a great game to see a lot of guys step up and make some plays,” veteran defensive tackle Zach Sieler said. “Obviously we all know, we’re not going to sugarcoat it, we’re not making playoffs, but to see guys go out there no matter the conditions and just play their best ball and show no quit … It’s been exciting to see these young boys grow up and look forward to keep playing and keep growing up.”

What’s working

Establishing the run game was a point of emphasis for the Dolphins to take some pressure off Ewers and set up the play action. That worked on Sunday, with Miami recording 145 yards rushing. De’Von Achane had 18 carries for 83 yards, and Jaylen Wright added 56 yards on five carries.

What needs help

Third-down efficiency. The Dolphins moved the ball well enough, but they went 4 for 12 on third down. They’re 6 for 22 on third downs over the past two games.

Stock up

TE Greg Dulcich. He has been increasingly important in the passing game since being elevated to the active roster from the practice squad in October. Dulcich caught five passes for a season-high 58 yards and an 11-yard touchdown pass.

Stock down

WR Jaylen Waddle. He did not record a catch for the first time this season and played only 14 snaps. Waddle was limited by a rib injury suffered in the second quarter.

Injuries

S Minkah Fitzpatrick missed his second straight game with a calf injury. … LB Chop Robinson is in the concussion protocol.

Key number

10 — The numbers of games this season in which Achane has recorded 100-plus scrimmage yards — he had 112 on Sunday — which is tied for second most in a single season in franchise history.

Next steps

The Dolphins visit New England in next week’s regular-season finale.

