DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Excitement was through the roof for a South Florida family after they were surprised with a much-needed makeover.

The Miami Dolphins and Action Roofing came together to surprise the family with a new roof on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the Miami Dolphins and Action Roofing, we’re going to gift you guys a roof,” said Dolphins running back, Raheem Mostert.

7News cameras captured the family getting some holiday cheer.

“This is something that I’ve been praying for, and to be able to see the fruition of my prayers, it’s a phenomenal thing,” Kervens St. Preux said.

St. Preux is a college student whose family was gifted a brand-new roof.

“I’ve been sleeping essentially outside and I’ve been expose to the elements, so I feel like this is something that will change not only the quality of my life, but the quality of my whole family’s life.”

St. Preux, along with his parents and two brothers, who live inside the home, are suffering because of a hole in their roof.

They said the hole has been impacting their bills, their sleep and their health.

“There’s water come in all over the place, the shingles, everything falls off inside and makes me more sick,” said Garleen Gallumett, St. Preux’s mother.

But now, thanks to Action Roofing and the Miami Dolphins, the family in need has received a Christmas miracle.

“We want to be able to leave a footprint out there for the community, and what better way than to leave a roof and lasting impression for family that needs,” Mostert said.

St. Preux said he can’t wait to enjoy Christmas with his family in their new and improved home.

Action Roofing said it’ll only be a couple weeks until the family’s Christmas miracle is done.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.