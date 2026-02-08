MIAMI (WSVN) - Cyclists rode through the streets of Miami Sunday ahead of the upcoming “Dolphins Challenge Cancer” race.

Participants tested their endurance ahead of the 16th annual race.

“Raising funds for cancer research impacts us all, this is stories and families that are impacted, all the way from children, to our grandparents, and our great-grandparents. This is one for us, this is one for our community, and that’s why we ride today.” said Javier Sanchez, the executive director of DCC.

The organization’s has raised over $90 million since it started.

This weekend’s ride served as a final major push for registration, which ends Friday.

The main race is set for later this month.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.