SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Southwest Ranches.

Davie Fire Rescue units arrived at the home shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where black smoke billowed from the mansion’s roof.

Firefighters were seen on the roof as they searched for the source of the fire. Crews had to knock a portion of the roof down to handle the fire.

The Miami Dolphins issued a statement that reads,

“Tyreek has been in communication with his family. Everyone is out of the house and safe at this time. He has also left practice to deal with the situation.” Miami Dolphins

Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke with the media after practice and gave his support for his teammate, saying that the most important thing is his teammate’s safety along with his family.

“I think that would be difficult for, not just my teammates, but for anyone in general to be going through what Tyreek is going through right now,” he said. “I think the main thing is his family is safe. His loved ones are good. He’s good as well. I know it’s a little clichéd to say, but those things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable. I’m just glad that a lot of his family members are safe.”

At one point, the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire. However, more firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to knock down the fire in less than an hour.

Hill’s agent said the fire was contained to one room and that Hill is in the best spirits anyone in this situation can be in.

“It is very difficult for anybody, obviously, to have your home catch on fire but Tyreek was handling it with as much poise as you can hope,” said Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent.

Rosenhaus said there were family members inside the home when the fire began but he didn’t disclose who was in there or how many people. No injuries were reported.

It is unclear if Tyreek Hill and his family will be able to stay in the home Wednesday night following the extinguish of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

According to property records, the seven-bedroom and eight-and-a-half-bathroom mansion was bought in 2022 for $6.9 million.

Hill was at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Upon hearing the news of the fire, he left practice and was seen on video outside his home speaking with his family.

