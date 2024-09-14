DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - More details are coming to light about the Miami-Dade Police officer who was placed on administrative duty following his roadside encounter with Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

MDPD Officer Danny Torres is currently on the hot seat for what happened during the now infamous, widely documented traffic stop outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Sunday morning.

7News has obtained a summary of Torres’ on-the-job record.

The 27-year veteran of the force garnered national headlines for the yanking, forceful detaining and caught-on-camera takedown of the Dolphins’ wide receiver, about two hours before the team was set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first game of the season.

Police said Hill was pulled over for speeding. Officer-worn body camera video showed an officer placing his knee on Hill’s back after he was pulled out of the driver’s seat, brought down to the floor and handcuffed by several different officers.

Hill was forced down a second time, this time onto the curb. He was eventually let go.

Speaking with reporters, the 30-year-old admitted he could have cooperated more quickly.

“I will say I could have been better. I could have let down my window in that instant. But the thing about me is, I don’t want attention. I don’t want to be cameras-out, phones-on-you in that moment,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I’m human. I’ve got to follow rules. I’ve got to do what everyone else would do.

Hill also called for Torres to be fired.

“So you want the officer…” said a reporter.

“Gone, gone, gone,” said Hill.

Torres isn’t gone, but is on desk duty. He is also the subject of an internal affairs investigation launched by MDPD Director Stephanie Daniels.

A look at his record shows a list of complaints, including for:

“conduct unbecoming”

at least one “force violation”

“discourtesy”

“improper procedure”

suspensions

Hill’s suspensions include four five-day suspensions, one 10-day suspension and one 20-day suspension for a total of 50 days over six incidents.

Torres has also been commended nine times for “dedication to duty,” six times for “safe driving record,” two times for “alertness” and two times for “professionalism.”

The complaints were sustained, and there others for which he was exonerated.

More information from Hill’s records is expected to be forthcoming, since these figures come from a summary.

