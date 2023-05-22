MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the major Latin-American airlines announced on Monday their new three-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins.

Avianca hosted a press conference at Miami International Airport along with executives from both companies to make their announcement of their new involvement strategy in sports initiatives throughout the Americas.

This partnership will provide the Colombian airline company prominent branding on in-stadium LED ribbons and score clock branding during Miami Dolphins home games at the Hard Rock Stadium.

“For the past 100 years we have dedicated ourselves to being the best at what we do, and that’s why we partner with brands and people who share our values, our dedication and who bring us together with people in many places,” said Manuel Ambriz, Avianca’s chief commercial officer. “That is the magic that makes it possible, both in sports and in Avianca, to achieve the extraordinary, and this collaboration with the Miami Dolphins demonstrates it.”

For more than a decade, Avianca has been a significant promoter of more than 22 sport initiatives thoughout Colombia, Costa Rica and El Salvador.

In addition to aforementioned partnership perks, the airline will host game day plaza activation and game entitlement for chosen away games.

“We are elated to partner with Avianca in support of our engagement with Dolphins fans in Latin America and beyond,” Miami Dolphins Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Katharine Bohlmann said. “With a shared commitment to the South Florida and Latino community, this collaboration will contribute to the expansion of football in addition to elevating the fan experience, bringing the sport to new horizons.”

Currently, Avianca operates more than 60 flights per week from Florida through Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando airports.

