MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is gearing up for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) fundraising event where thousands will cycle across the region to support the Sylvester Cancer Research Center. The 2024 ride will pay homage to local legends and continue to make strides in cancer care advancements.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, is bringing the community together and fueling advancements in cancer care through breakthrough science, leading-edge technology, and personalized patient care.

Originating in 2010, the DCC has evolved into the NFL’s most successful fundraising event.

Tyler Epp, Miami Grand Prix President, shares a unique connection with the event.

“So I went to the team here and I said, ‘I’d like to participate. Can I do it from the Middle East?'” he recalled.

Last year, during test sessions in Bahrain with Formula 1, Epp participated remotely to honor his late father, who battled pancreatic cancer.

“One of the things that I so respected about his fight was that he was constantly giving up himself and his body to try to make sure that the next person who was stricken with that type of cancer gets more information to try to make it less painful and easier to find a cure.”

Now a part of the DCC board, Epp established “Team Flash” to continue honoring his father. The team will participate in the 5K walk with family and friends.

“This is in our way, my family’s way, to say we’re gonna give back a little bit, not only financially, but really try to be a part of this movement that’s really centered here in South Florida to create good and create opportunity through Sylvester [Cancer Research Center],” said Epp.

The 2024 DCC introduces a fresh approach by naming routes after Dolphins Hall of Famers:

There’s the 13-mile ride honoring fins legend Dan Marino.

The 39-mile ride pays tribute to Super Bowl-winning fullback Larry Csonka.

The 54-mile ride celebrates linebacker Zack Thomas.

The 99-mile ride recognizes defensive end Jason Taylor.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of the DCC, which has raised more than $64 million since the event started in 2010, with a record-setting $10.5 million from the previous year alone. This year’s fundraising has already surpassed $8 million.

Road closures are expected during the event.

The streets impacted include the Julia Tuttle Causeway on West 41st Eastbound where one lane will be closed between 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Collins Ave Northbound will have no closures between 7:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m.

City of Miami and City of Miami Beach Police will manage traffic as there will be a rolling reopening of the roads.

