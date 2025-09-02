FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released 911 calls shed light on the domestic violence allegations that led to the arrest of Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow in Fort Lauderdale.

Crow, 37, was arrested Friday morning at his home along South Federal Highway and charged with domestic battery, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

“He started choking her at, like, 11:45, and then they went back upstairs. We can hear them, like, fighting,” a witness can be heard telling dispatchers in one call.

“There’s a domestic going on. A guy started choking his girl outside, and then they went back inside upstairs to the floor, and he hurt her, like, flung her,” said another caller.

Crow’s arrest report states an argument with a woman he lives with over past relationships escalated into a physical altercation. The victim told police she was not injured and declined to give a formal statement.

Two witnesses, however, told investigators that Crow was the aggressor, with one saying the victim “looked terrified.”

Crow appeared in bond court over the weekend, where a judge ordered him to have no contact with the victim and abstain from alcohol. The judge set his bond at $1,000.

On Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Crow had been placed on indefinite leave.

“Addressing the situation with Ryan Crow, he’s been placed on leave indefinitely. We’re going to let the process play out,” McDaniel said. “The allegations we take extremely serious.”

Miami Dolphins defensive assistant Sean Ryan will lead the team’s outside linebackers while Ryan Crow remains on indefinite leave.

