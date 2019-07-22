Miami Dolphins will pay Norton’s full salary following career-ending crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins have offered to pay Kendrick Norton’s full salary following a crash earlier this month that led to the amputation of his left arm.

Norton played defensive tackle and was signed to the Dolphins in December following three seasons with the Hurricanes.

The team placed Norton on the non-football injury list over the weekend but said he will still be paid his full salary.

We have placed Dwayne Allen, Mike Hull and Cordrea Tankersley on the active/physically unable to perform list and Kendrick Norton on the reserve/non-football injury list, we have claimed Will Holden off waivers and waived Jamar Summers. Read More: https://t.co/WRKECzFnJk — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 21, 2019

The 22-year-old walked out of Jackson Memorial Hospital on Thursday after undergoing multiple surgeries over the course of two weeks.

On Sunday, Norton shared a picture on Instagram with a caption giving thanks to the Dolphins and OneBlood.

The Dolphins and the NFL are covering all medical expenses for Norton’s injuries.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.