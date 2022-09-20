MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins players, along with patients, family and staff, were at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, sharing smiles, laughs and a little football, Tuesday.

The Dolphins, along with AutoNation and WSVN, celebrated a record-breaking year and the contribution the Dolphins Challenge Cancer has made towards the progress of research and healthcare at the center.

“We want to be here with the cancer center to see improvements but also to make some special days for the young ones,” said Javier Sanchez, executive director of Dolphins Challenge Cancer.

“We’re proud to be part of the DCC. Each year we continue to support the community. It means a lot to us at Channel 7, being local as well, something that’s been near and dear to us,” said Paul Magnes, co-president and general manager of WSVN.

“For the players to be able to take off time in the middle of the season to visit kids at Alex’s Place just shows how important and deep commitment the Dolphins have for the community,” said Paul Levenson of AutoNation.

This year, a record-breaking $8.4 million was raised for the cancer center, bringing the event’s 12-year total to more than $53 million.

“We have some players who are going to meet some of the kids, show them our facilities and really show what we’ve been able to do with the millions of dollars the DCC has been able to raise for researchers here,” said Dr. Stephen Nimer, director of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Getting the chance to meet these kids who are battling cancer hits home for Dolphins player Jealean Phillips.

“Cancer is something that affects all of us, whether it’s your loved one or someone you know, so to be able to come here and raise awareness is a great thing we do,” he said.

The DCC was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins Organization, which has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL.

The goal is to improve people’s lives, through financial support for innovative cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“We’re so grateful to the Dolphins and everyone who participates in the DCC because every dollar is for research, and we’re making progress in it,” Nimer said.

The Miami Dolphins Foundation in 2022 pledged $75 million.

They will host the DCC 13 at the Hard Rock Stadium in February of 2023.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.