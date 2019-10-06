Miami Dolphins visit, give aid to Freeport, Bahamas

Miami Dolphins legends offered hurricane help as they delivered aid door-to-door in the Bahamas.

The team’s staff and alumni traveled with the National Emergency Management Agency and the Mission Resolve Foundation.

They handed out some Dolphin donations in Freeport, Saturday.

They distributed fresh water, care packages, and some much needed fun and games for the children of the community.

