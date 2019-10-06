Miami Dolphins visit, give aid to communities in Freeport, Bahamas

FREEPORT, Bahamas (WSVN) – Some Miami Dolphins legends participated in Hurricane Dorian relief efforts as they delivered aid door-to-door in a community in Freeport, Bahamas.

The team’s staff and alumni traveled with the National Emergency Management Agency and the Mission Resolve Foundation, Saturday.

During the trip, they distributed fresh water, care packages and some much needed fun and games for the children in the community.

