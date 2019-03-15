Miami Dolphins trade Ryan Tannehill to Titans for draft picks

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been traded to the Tennessee Titans in a deal that also involves draft picks.

The Dolphins sent their sixth-round pick this year to the Titans for a fourth-round choice in 2020 and a seventh-round pick this year

The @Titans have traded for QB Ryan Tannehill and signed him to a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/n3xrZaCTOR — NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2019

Tannehill’s departure from Miami had been expected. He became the Dolphins’ starting quarterback as a rookie in 2012 and has still never taken a postseason snap.

His contract was to balloon to $18.7 million in base salary this year, and he would have counted $26.6 million against the salary cap. His agent tweeted that as part of the trade, Tannehill signed a one-year deal with the Titans.

Tannehill is expected to replace Blaine Gabbert as the backup to Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota.

