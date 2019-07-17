Miami Dolphins tackle Kendrick Norton updates supporters from hospital on Instagram

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins tackle Kendrick Norton went live on Instagram to update his supporters on his recovery at the hospital since his arm had to be amputated following a crash in West Miami-Dade.

Norton made sure to let his followers know that he is getting better, Wednesday.

“Y’all stay tuned. Stay tuned. I’ll be keeping y’all updated via social media,” he said in the video. “Any big moves I have, I’ll be posting them.”

The 22-year-old has been at Jackson Memorial Hospital since the Fourth of July following a crash on the Dolphin Expressway near State Road 826.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Norton improperly changed lanes at the time of the incident, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

Investigators said Norton struck another vehicle and slammed into a concrete barrier before his car rolled over onto its roof along the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway.

Norton showed fans his bandaged left arm in the video, which had to be amputated following the crash.

“How does the arm look?” he asked his followers.

When a fan asked Norton if he was going to get a prosthetic in the comments, Norton answered, “Yes, I will be getting a prosthetic.”

Norton wrapped up his live video by thanking his supporters.

“Appreciate y’all for all the prayers,” he said.

The NFL is covering all of Norton’s medical expenses, but a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to additionally help Norton and his family.

Norton’s supporters have donated more than $20,000 so far.

