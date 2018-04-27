Dolphins take Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki in 2nd round

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins took Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki in the second round of the draft Friday, their latest attempt to fill a position that has been problematic since Adam Gase became coach two years ago.

The athletic, 6-foot-5 Gesicki is expected to give Ryan Tannehill a downfield target, but his blocking is considered a potential liability. He was taken with the 42nd overall pick.

Gesicki joins an offense that averaged 17.6 points last year to rank fifth-worst in the NFL.

The Dolphins took Alabama All-America safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first round with the 11th overall choice. They have the 73rd overall pick in the third round, and are still in the market for a linebacker, defensive tackle and backup quarterback.

