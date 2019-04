MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins selected Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 84th annual NFL Draft continues from Nashville, Tenn., Thursday night.

