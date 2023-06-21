NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is under investigation for an alleged assault.

According to reporting by the Sun Sentinel, Hill, who has been with the Dolphins for two seasons, is now the subject of the investigation after an alleged incident occurred at Haulover Park.

TMZ Sports reported that the 29-year-old athlete was allegedly involved in some sort of assault and battery that happened over the weekend.

Hill has dealt with legal issues in the past when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs and when he was in college.

Over the weekend, Hill posted a video of himself and his agent fishing on a boat. What happened before or after the video is at the forefront of the investigation by Miami-Dade County Police.

The Miami Dolphins late Tuesday night released a statement, which reads as follows, “We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time.”

