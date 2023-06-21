NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, who is about to start his second season, is under investigation for an alleged assault that occurred in Haulover Park over the weekend, according to the Sun Sentinel.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said they are investigating the allegation of assault and battery involving the 29-year-old athlete that occurred on Sunday.

Hill posted a video of himself with his agent fishing on a boat over the weekend with a caption that said he was in a 45-minute battle with a shark and quite “good times.” The post has since been taken down, one source said.

What happened before or after the video is at the forefront of the investigation by Miami-Dade County Police.

The star athlete has dealt with legal issues in the past when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs and when he was in college. His most notable legal battle was back in 2019 when he was named in a child abuse report, but he was never charged in that case.

The Miami Dolphins late Tuesday night released a statement, which reads as follows, “We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time.”

Details of the charges and the events of the incident have not yet been released.

Hill has become the best wideout in the NFL. Last season was his first with the Miami Dolphins and he tallied 1,00 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.