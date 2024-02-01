LAS VEGAS (WSVN) – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa teamed up with USAA and the Marine Corps Association to gift veteran Sgt. John Jones with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend Super Bowl LVIII and witness his favorite San Francisco 49ers in action.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and for my older brother who’s 14 years older than me,” said Jones.

Jones, a retired Marine Corps veteran with a Purple Heart, dedicated over 12 years to his country, enduring numerous deployments before a devastating injury in 2005 resulted in the loss of both his legs.

Despite his own challenges, Jones has been working to support fellow veterans in their transition to civilian life.

“For me, it’s just an amazing opportunity to meet with an amazing athlete who gives back to his community,” said Jones.

Tagovailoa, USAA and the Marine Corps Association arranged for Jones and his brother to attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The quarterback, known for drawing inspiration from military service members, expressed his anticipation for the meeting.

“Whenever I face setbacks, challenges, or adversity in my football career, I always find inspiration from the men and women in the military who bravely serve our country,” said Tagovailoa. “I can’t wait to learn from him and show my thanks when we meet in Las Vegas.”

Jones, a devoted 49ers fan, is looking forward to soaking in every moment of the Super Bowl experience with his Chiefs-fan brother, turning their attendance into a memorable event, even in the midst of divided loyalties.

“My brother and I are definitely going to take it all in, see what happens, and kind of go with the flow,” said Jones.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.