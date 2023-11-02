FRANKFURT, Germany (WSVN) — The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for a historic showdown in Frankfurt, Germany, as they prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s week 9 match-up. The anticipation is high, with star players Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill in the MVP conversation.

To ensure they’re in peak form for the game, the Dolphins made an early departure to Germany on Monday night to acclimate and adjust to the time difference. Their focus is on having a productive week of practice leading up to the big kickoff.

“You’re gonna do right by it by putting forth your best effort of work and diligence throughout the week so that whatever it is, it is our best version of ourselves on Sunday,” said Dolphins Head Coach, Mike McDaniel.

The game will take place at Deutsche Bank Park, marking the first-ever NFL game in Frankfurt. Tagovailoa expressed excitement about the potential fan support from Germany.

“I don’t know how many people from Germany watch American football or doesn’t so, that’s what I would say I’m excited about for the fans,” said Tagovailoa. “I’d like to know what they’d be cheering for.”

The unique experience of playing in a foreign country was appreciated by Dolphins safety, Jevon Holland, who said, “It’s new, it’s different, and I’m definitely enjoying myself.”

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips echoed the sentiment, appreciating the culture and history of the city and the warm welcome from the people.

“The history is just something that’s really cool to me,” he said. “I think the food is great. Yesterday we were wandering around the city. We had some age, had some beer. But I just think the culture and everything is just amazing. People have been super fun and welcoming.”

The game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, coinciding with the end of daylight savings time. Vegas has listed the Chiefs as one-point favorites over the Dolphins, adding an extra layer of excitement to this historic match-up.

