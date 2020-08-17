Miami Dolphins players hit the field for their first padded practice of the season

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins’ training camp kicked off with the team’s first padded practice.

The players have been working out for weeks, but the training camp officially started on Monday.

7News cameras were there as players were in full padded gear for the first time this season.

Head coach Brian Flores is entering his second season leading the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, coming into the season, all eyes are on the quarterback situation between veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

It is believed by many that Tagovailoa may be the starter sooner rather than later.

“We’re taking this one day at a time with Tua, as we do with every player, you know, hoping that he improves on a daily basis, but like any rookie he needs the snaps and he needs the reps to improve and get better and give himself a chance,” said Flores.

There will be no preseason games due to the pandemic.

The Miami Dolphins will open the season on Sept. 22 against the New England Patriots.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.