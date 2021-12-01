MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins gave back to a South Florida school as part of “Giving Tuesday.”

Running back Patrick Laird and his teammates visited students and teachers at Miami Gardens Elementary School.

Laird donated books and supplies through the non-profit Donor Choose.

“I was really lucky growing up. I had parents and older siblings who stressed the importance of education, and I know not everyone has that, so that is something I wanted to encourage kids to pursue, whatever they want to pursue, but it’s going to take a lot of learning. It’s going to take trying hard in school. It’s going to take education in order to accomplish those things,” said Laird. “That’s the lesson I’m trying to pass on.”

Following the assembly, the players read to the fourth- and fifth-grade students.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.