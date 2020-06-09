Miami Dolphins partner with M-DCPS to distribute food throughout summer

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins have partnered with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to provide food for those in need in South Florida.

7News cameras captured car after car lining up outside school campuses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties on Tuesday.

“It helps a lot,” a recipient said. “I have a lot of kids.”

In Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced the district’s summer food program, which was made possible thanks to the help of the Miami Dolphins.

“Never before have we distributed meals during the summer, but we know that the COVID-19 crisis has been followed by an economic crisis impacting the most fragile communities more than anyone else,” Carvalho said. “To actually donate, for the purpose of distribution, 500 meals per week for a whole year in this area of Miami Gardens is truly stunning.”

“We want to make sure the meals get to the people who need it the most, and it’s very rewarding,” Tom Garfinkel, the team’s vice chairman and CEO, said. “It’s a very tangible thing.”

Grab and go bags along with hot prepared meals will be handed out at 50 sites across Miami-Dade County on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’ve been through a lot of rough times,” a second recipient said. “I think it’s great. I think the community needs it, and so do I.”

“They figured out a way, even with everybody staying at home, to continue to feed the kids that needed it the most,” Dolphins executive Nat Moore said.

Meals were passed out to families at Rock Island Elementary in Fort Lauderdale, as well. That school is one of 49 sites across Broward County that will pass out meals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I’m working, but they cut my hours,” a third recipient said. “The kids do eat a lot, so it did mean a lot to me right now.”

Both school districts in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be giving out free food at several locations across the region throughout the summer.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.