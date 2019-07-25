Miami Dolphins open pre-season training camp in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins kicked off their first day of training camp in Davie practicing plays and conducting non-contact drills.

Players and fans braved the high temperatures while the first practice at the team’s facility at the Nova Southeastern University campus, Thursday.

The Dolphins have played 18 consecutive seasons without a postseason victory. The team hopes to achieve that with the help of two new quarterbacks, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen, who will compete for the starting job over the course of training camp.

“I’m just trying to be the best version of me that I can be,” Fitzpatrick said. “I mean, that really is it. There’s so many things that I just continue to get better at in my game so knowing who I am and working on my deficiencies.”

Rosen, who was acquired by trade during the offseason, was a first-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“I’m excited to play with a really talented group,” Rosen said. “I think that this team is pretty close, and we’ll be battling through the dog days of camp, but at the end, I think we’ll be very excited about where we’re at.”

Rookie head coach Brian Flores said while the team won’t reach perfection on day one, he expects to see the team grow every day during camp and the pre-season.

“The focus is on right now. I want a tough, smart, disciplined team, and they know that,” Flores said. “That starts in practice, and there’s nothing more important than practice. Hopefully, we go out here with the effort, the energy. Again, it’s day one, so hopefully they get great execution, 100% execution, but there’s never been 100% execution in a football game, so there’ll be some mistakes out there. Hopefully, we learn from those mistakes, we improve, we get better and we build.”

7News cameras captured excited fans sitting underneath a shaded canopy and cheering while the team conducted their first practice.

One fan with face paint could be heard chanting, “Woo! Let’s do this! 2019, baby!”

“We’re sending them all kinds of love — a lot of Dolphin love,” a fan said.

“We believe in them,” another fan said.

“I’m gonna let you know right now, everybody is talking about how we’re tanking and all that — stop it! Super Bowl or nothing. 19-0. Going all the way,” a third fan said.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux said he’s ready to get the season underway.

“I’m very excited to get back out here with the boys and grind again,” Godchaux said. “You know, we’ll be tired together. We’re gonna shine together, but that’s what it’s all about: getting better each and every day with the whole team.”

The Dolphins will open the 2019-2020 season on Sept. 8 at Hard Rock Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.